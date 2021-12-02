Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dead at 69 Actor who played Carmine on the hit show passes away at his home in California
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Laverne & Shirley star has Eddie Mekka died at the age of 69, Your Content has learned.

    His brother Warren Mekjian confirmed the news on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    The actor is said to have been found dead at his home in Newhall, California , on Saturday.

    Per the report, friends and neighbors have become concerned over Mekka, after they hadn’t heard from in a few days.

    After neighbors decided to call the police, officers arrived at his home to check on him.

    His brother also said that Mekka had been hospitalized for blood cots and could barely walk prior to his death.

    - Advertisement -

    Mekka’s Laverne & Shirley co-star Cindy Williams tweeted: ‘I’ll miss you so much’ ,’according to The Week.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.