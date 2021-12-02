Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dead at 69 Actor who played Carmine on the hit show passes away at his home in California

Laverne & Shirley star has Eddie Mekka died at the age of 69, Your Content has learned.

His brother Warren Mekjian confirmed the news on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The actor is said to have been found dead at his home in Newhall, California , on Saturday.

Per the report, friends and neighbors have become concerned over Mekka, after they hadn’t heard from in a few days.

After neighbors decided to call the police, officers arrived at his home to check on him.

His brother also said that Mekka had been hospitalized for blood cots and could barely walk prior to his death.

- Advertisement -

Mekka’s Laverne & Shirley co-star Cindy Williams tweeted: ‘I’ll miss you so much’ ,’according to The Week.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]