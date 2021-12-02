Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Missing LA mom Heidi Planck’s ‘$43m fraudster’ boss worked with convicted conman with links to Hunter Biden and Gambino crime family Cops continue search for her body at landfill site
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The business partner of missing California mother Heidi Planck’s boss used Hunter Biden’s name to drum up business and had rumored ties to the Gambino crime family, it has emerged , Your Content has learned.

    Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen in Los Angeles on October 17.

    - Advertisement -

    On Monday investigators began searching a trash dump north of the city.

    LAPD said that forensic evidence inside the building where her dog was found led them to the dump – where the building’s refuse is taken.

    On Wednesday the brother of Planck’s boss’s business partner spoke out about their work.

    Derek Galanis said his brother Jason who is in prison for fraud, and who worked with Planck’s boss Jason Sugar man was friends with Gambino family members.

    - Advertisement -

    Derek also said that Jason Galanis mentioned Hunter Biden in brochures promoting his company – although Hunter’s lawyer said his name was abused.

    Sugar man, Planck’s boss, is himself currently under investigation by the SEC for his own role in a $43 million fraud,’according to The Sun.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.