Thursday, December 2, 2021
    NFL suspends Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for three games without pay for lying about their COVID-19 vaccination status Brown’s personal chef claims he was pressured to buy receiver a fake vaccine card
    By Your Content Staff
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and two other players have been suspended three games without pay by the league for misrepresenting their vaccination statuses, Your Content has learned.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was suspended three games without pay on Thursday for misrepresenting his vaccine status.

    Brown’s Tampa Bay teammate, safety Mike Edwards, and free agent John Franklin III, a former Bucs receiver, were also suspended three games apiece.

    All three bans are effective immediately. The players waived their right to appeal.

    Brown was previously accused by his former chef of trying to obtain a fake vaccine card in order to skirt the NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players .

    Tom Brady and the Bucs host the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

    Brown’s lawyer Sean Burstyn has stressed that his client is vaccinated ,’according to ABC.

