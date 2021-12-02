NYC gets lit! Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony draws one of the largest crowds in Manhattan since the start of the pandemic as tens of thousands gather for annual switch on

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to watch the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree lights get switched on in the biggest gathering on the streets of NYC since COVID hit, Your Content has learned.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on on Wednesday, December 1, starting at 7 pm and lasting until 10 pm.

Authorities say the event drew one of the largest crowds in Manhattan since the start of the pandemic.

The turnout stands in stark contrast to last year’s ceremony, which was far more subdued amidst the then-recent onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

The tree, an 85-year-old Norway Spruce, arrived in New York city on November 13 after making the 140-mile trek from Elkton, Maryland.

Wednesday’s ceremony was the first to be fully open to the public since 2019.

This year’s tree stands 79 feet tall and weighs 12 tons and was wrapped in 50,000 multicolored lights and affixed with a 900 pound three dimensional star.

Thousands of people turned out for the 89th annual tree lighting ceremony,’according to The Dail Advent.

