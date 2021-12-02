Rumpus room! Shocking footage shows hundreds of Florida CHILDREN embroiled in mass brawl at Tampa trampoline park

Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Police were called to a Tampa trampoline park on Saturday night when a spontaneous brawl broke out between hundreds of children, spilling out into the parking lot and surrounding businesses, Your Content has learned.

    About 200 children erupted into a fight at a Florida trampoline park this weekend that spilled out into the parking lot and surrounding businesses.

    Hillsborough County Sheriffs deputies said that no kids were arrested, although one was detained and police tried to track down the parents of kids involved.

    Parent Sandra Bermudez said things ‘escalated very quickly’ one moment, the children were ‘all having fun’.

    It’s unclear if anyone was hurt Bermudez said she was frightened for her 9 year old son when the fighting broke out.

    ‘I tried to use it as an opportunity to teach him if this ever happens in the future, the first thing you need to do is pull yourself away from the crowd’ ,’according to NZHERALD.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

