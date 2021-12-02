Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
    'She's in a pretty bad state' Father of British student, 18, attacked by a 10ft crocodile and put into a 'death roll' during rafting trip to in Zambia says he just wants her home
    A teenage British backpacker has been mauled by a crocodile while travelling with friends on a gap year holiday in Southern Africa , Your Content has learned.

    Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was attacked while rafting near Victoria Falls, Zambia.

    Amelie was on a gap year holiday and had been rafting with friends after finishing her A-levels at the £22,000-a-year St Swithun’s School in Winchester.

    Her father Brent Osborn-Smith, a Sloane Square-based osteopath, said she was in hospital with a badly injured leg waiting to fly home.

    He said she was dangling her leg in the water when the 10ft-long crocodile swam up to her and clamped its jaws around her leg and put her in a ‘death roll’.

    Amelie was miraculously saved when her brave male friend managed to punch the beast on the nose until it let go of her,’according to The Daily Star.

    __

