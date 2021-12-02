Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Suspect, 29, is arrested for shooting dead Clarence Avant’s wife, 81, with an AR 15 during Beverly Hills home invasion (and accidentally shot himself in foot)
    Police have arrested a 29 year old Los Angeles man in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, after he shot himself in the foot during another home burglary, Your Content has learned.

    The slaying of Jacqueline Avant, 81, was likely not ‘random,’ Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Wednesday.

    Her husband, legendary music producer Clarence Avant, 90, was home at the time but was not injured.

    A security guard was also on the property.

    Residents of Trousdale Estate said just last week several neighbors got together and hired a private security firm in response to a recent spike in burglaries.

    Clarence Avant’s wife of 54 years, Avant, died of a gunshot wound.

    Following the killing, residents say they have individually hired armed guards for extra protection.

    Beverly Hills police confirmed they would be increasing patrol in the area and the department has also hired a private security company.

    The department is investigating the case as a homicide but doesn’t yet have a motive for the killing,’according to NPR.

