Terrifying moment brazen robbers corner mother and her baby in driveway of her LA mansion as she waited for its electronic gates to close, with the pair stealing diaper bag and bottle cooler before fleeing in car

A pair of brazen robbers cornered a mother with her baby in the driveway of her Los Angeles mansion as she waited for its electronic gates to close.

They demanded she hand over her belongings before stealing a diaper bag and a bottle cooler, then fleeing in a silver sedan.

The robbery happened in the city’s wealthy Hancock Park neighborhood, where the price of a home averages $1.9 million.

There were 7,386 robberies in Los Angeles this year through November 20, the LAPD’s most recent data, a 3.6% increase from the 7,386 last year.

It comes amid a surge in robberies and crime through Los Angeles and California, including a home shooting Tuesday that killed Clarence Avant’s wife,’according to The Daily Advent.

