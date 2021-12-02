The Squad won’t be happy! Biden administration agrees to RESTART Donald Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that will see asylum seekers forced to wait outside US while their claims are processed

Joe Biden’s administration will announce on Thursday that it is to restart Donald Trump’s controversial Remain in Mexico asylum policy, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump from January 2019 until the end of his presidency enforced a migration policy known as ‘Remain in Mexico’.

Under the scheme, certain asylum-seekers were sent back to Mexico to wait for their cases to be heard by the U.S. immigration court system.

Known officially as the Migrant Protection Protocols program, it was challenged multiple times in court.

Critics said it was inhumane and vulnerable people were being abandoned in dangerous border territories supporters said it was a useful deterrent.

Joe Biden abandoned the scheme immediately on taking office but has since struggled to cope with the numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico.

Last week Axios reported that Biden was intending to restart the program, and offer those sent back a COVID vaccination at the same time,’according to The Washington Post.

