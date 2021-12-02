UN Building in NYC is placed under lockdown with NYPD in armed standoff with suicidal man pacing outside holding shotgun at his head

Officers with the New York Police Department are in an armed standoff with the a man wielding a shotgun outside the United Nations building, police reported, Your Content has learned.

A middle-aged white male with grey hair wearing a red sweater and tan jacket is seen pacing outside the United Nations building reportedly holding a shotgun.

NYPD officers are engaged in a standoff with the armed man who has reportedly threatened to harm himself.

The bomb squad was sent to the scene after a bag was spotted on the sidewalk behind him.

The incident was reported at the bus stop at the intersection of E 42nd Street and 1st Ave; large crowds of police officers have been spotted on the scene,’according to FOX5.

