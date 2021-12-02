Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks moans that he feels ‘dehumanized’ and says his mother won’t visit him in jail in first interview since judge set $5m bond Girlfriend says she’s ‘devastated’ by his ‘monstrous act’

Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks says he feels ‘dehumanized’ and ‘demonized’ behind bars as his ex-girlfriend speaks out in the aftermath of the attack, saying she is deeply horrified by his ‘monstrous acts’, Your Content has learned.

The woman remained anonymous citing concerns for her and her teenage son’s safety after her former partner allegedly plowed through a crowd with his car.

‘It was a monstrous act and it’s completely irredeemable,’ she said. ‘I’m mortified and devastated and have lost sleep for days over this.

The woman said her son, who has not seen his father in more than a year, also felt heartbroken by the senseless attack.

‘He’s always been in and out of jail he hasn’t been present,’ she said. ‘I raised my son without him’

Brooks’ son with his ex-partner was conceived during a short-lived relationship that lasted only six months while they were still teenagers, she said.

‘We were kids. But he never raised his voice at me, he’s never even cursed at me, he’s never hit me,’ she said.

Her account contradicts criminal complains that he hit the mother of one of his three children at a motel in Georgia and ran his car over her in Milwaukee.

Brooks was charged with battery and granted a $1,000 bail posted by his mother, Dawn Woods, before he allegedly caused horror in Waukesha,’according to UNZ.

