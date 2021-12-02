Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
    WTA SUSPENDS all tennis tournaments in China in support of Peng Shuai amid fears for her safety after she ‘vanished’ following sexual assault allegation against senior politician
    By Your Content Staff
    Women’s tennis united on Wednesday night to support Peng Shuai by suspending all tournaments in China, Your Content has learned.

    WTA chief executive Steve Simon has called for a transparent investigation.

    Peng Shuai made sexual assault allegations against China’s former vice premier.

    The WTA have put in jeopardy more than $30million of prize money after suspending events.

    The country has become a huge part of the Women’s Tennis Association’s market.

    The WTA have yet to announce their calendar for the latter part of 2022,’according to The Guardian.

