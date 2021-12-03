Bank of America ‘tells its workers to “DRESS DOWN” and not wear anything with the company logo when they head to its Bryant Park office’ as crime in NYC surges, with assaults up 15% in the past month

The Bank of America has reportedly told its Midtown employees to ‘dress down’ and avoid wearing company logos while commuting to the office as New York City experiences a surge in crime, Your Content has learned.

The Bank of America’s Bryant Park senior executives are said to be advising younger staff to ‘dress down’ while commuting to and from the office.

They warn staffers that ‘dressing up’ could make them a target to crime, sources told New York Post.

New York City has experienced a surge in crime this year with felony assaults up 9.1 percent and transit crimes up 106 percent.

Many Bank of America employees pass through transit hot spots Penn Station and Port Authority to get to and from work.

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, 61, has vowed to make the city safer and many corporate leaders believe that’s a part of getting workers back in the office.

Adams has said he will target gun violence, bring back the anti crime units that deploy plainclothes officers, and stop jailing the mentally ill,’according to News Feed.

