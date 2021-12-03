Friday, December 3, 2021
    Biden says he will make it ‘very difficult’ for Putin to invade Ukraine President responds to Russian troop build up and deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington
    President Joe Biden on Friday warned Russia that he was putting together plans aimed at making it difficult for President Vladimir Putin to move on Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    Biden said he had been in constant contact with allies over threat to Ukraine.

    On Friday, he said his administration was putting together a ‘comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives’ to stop Putin invading.

    The White House later said it was ready to impose sanctions or other measures.

    Spokeswoman Jen Psaki would not be drawn on possible military options.

    Kyiv fears Moscow is ready to invade next month as it masses troops on border.

    Putin and Biden are expected to hold a phone call in the coming days,’according to The Washington Post.

