Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Body of girl found hidden in a duffel bag in Oregon woods a year ago is identified as missing nine-year old as child’s mom, 29, and her girlfriend, 34, are charged with her murder
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two women in Detroit, Michigan, have been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a duffel bag in Oregon, Your Content has learned.

    Shawna Browning, 29, and Lauren Harrison, 34, were charged on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    They are believed to have murdered nine-year-old Haley-Mae Coblentz.

    Oregon State Police said Coblentz’s body was found in a bag in December 2020.

    Police revealed Browning to be the victim’s mother and arrested her in Detroit.

    Browning and Harrison are set to be extradited from Michigan to Oregon for trial,’according to NBC.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.