Boy, 6, is mauled to death by ‘pack of dogs’ his grandparents fostered after wandering into the pets’ enclosure while his grandfather stepped away for ten minutes

Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old who was reportedly violently mauled by at least one dog after being left alone outside, Your Content has learned.

Avery Dunphy, six, was playing outside with his grandfather at his Las Cruces, New Mexico home on November 22.

The grandfather stepped away for ‘no more than ten minutes’ when Avery wandered into dog cage.

The boy was fatally attacked by at least one of the fostered pets, police reported.

He was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso but he died shortly after arriving.

Family held a celebration of life for Avery, who had dreamed of being a fireman,’according to People.

