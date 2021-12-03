The leader of a New Age cult whose mummified body was found surrounded by fairly lights in a Colorado home in April died of alcohol abuse, anorexia and and long-term dosing of colloidal silver, her autopsy has confirmed, Your Content has learned.

The autopsy has been published of a Texas McDonald’s worker who founded a New Age cult and was discovered mummified in April.

Amy Carson’s death puzzled many: she told Dr Phil in September 2020 that she had cancer, and her skin was a strange blue-grey color.

On Thursday The Guru magazine published her autopsy, revealing she died of natural causes – alcoholism, anorexia and long-term ingestion of silver.

Carson, 45, was 5ft 4 tall and weighed 75lbs when her emaciated and mummified body was found.

Her followers had created a shrine in a house in Colorado, where Carlson was found lying beneath fairy lights, wrapped in a sleeping bag wearing a crown.

She had glittery makeup on her face, and her eyes were initially believed to have been removed, but are now known to have simply decomposed.

Her supporters who think she was 19 billion years old and was the reincarnation of Jesus, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra remain faithful,’according to The Independent.

