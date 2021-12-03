Friday, December 3, 2021
    ‘Double Standard’ Kathy Griffin accuses CNN of ‘misogyny and ageism’ for firing her but keeping Jeffery Toobin despite his Zoom masturbation scandal
    Kathy Griffin blasted CNN for ‘misogyny and ageism’ for keeping Jeffery Toobin despite his Zoom masturbation and mistress scandals but firing her over a controversial image, Your Content has learned.

    Kathy Griffin blasted CNN for ‘misogyny and ageism’ for keeping Jeffery Toobin.

    ‘When a guy does something, we joke about it and I do believe there is a double standard.

    Griffin was fired from CNN as a New Year’s Eve cohost after posting a photo holding up Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head in a controversial stunt.

    Toobin was reinstated as a CNN legal analyst in June following an eight-month suspension after he was caught masturbating on a New Yorker Zoom call.

    He also reportedly tried to pressure a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair to have an abortion when she was pregnant with his child.

    Toobin came under fire on Wednesday for a tweet warning that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this year,’according to FOX.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

