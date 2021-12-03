Dozens of schools across the US including more than 60 in Michigan are closed due to copycat threats in the wake of shooting that killed four

More than 60 schools in Michigan, as well as one in Georgia and another in New York, are closed Friday due to copycat threats circulating after a 15-year-old killed four classmates Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Bay City, Michigan, a town about 80 miles north of Oxford, has closed all schools today.

- Advertisement -

‘The threat originated via social media, and appears to be a viral ‘challenge’ for students to post,’ a district statement said.

This comes after a 17-year-old in the city of Flint posted a video to social media in the style of a rap song making threats of doing something ‘like Oxford’.

The student has been charged as a juvenile with one count of false threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

In Georgia, schools in Burke County are closed Friday after a threat was emailed to the local high school’s principle Thursday.

- Advertisement -

A similar closure happened in New York’s Batavia City School District as a result of threats at after-school events and activities,’according to NBC News.

__

with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]