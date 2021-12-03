Epstein’s housekeeper testifies that he cleaned up ‘large dildos and vibrators’ after massages and found ‘porn tapes and a black leather costume’ in Ghislaine Maxwell’s bathroom

Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper testified that he found a ‘large dildo’ and vibrators while cleaning up after the late financier’s massages, Your Content has learned.

Jeffrey Epstein’s housekeeper Juan Alessi took the stand Thursday in Day Four of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

Alessi said that he worked as a maintenance worker and house manager for Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion between 1990 and December 2002.

Alessi said that he first met Maxwell in 1991 and after that his relationship with Epstein became less ‘cordial’ and more ‘professional’.

‘From the day she came to the house she right away took over. She mentioned to me she was going to be the lady of the house,’ he said.

Alessi said he found a ‘large dildo’ and vibrators while cleaning up after the late financier’s massages.

Alessi said that he saw ‘pornographic tapes and a black leather costume’ in a basket in Maxwell’s bathroom ,’according to The New York Post.

