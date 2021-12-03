Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    ‘Everybody Killas’ gang member, 25, kills Columbia University PhD student, 30, near Manhattan campus, stabs tourist, 27, 15 minutes later and is then arrested in Central Park trying to rob third man NYC homicides soar 42% in two years
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Columbia University doctoral student was fatally knifed Thursday night near the Ivy League college’s historic Manhattan campus one of three people attacked by an ‘ecstatic’ known gang member on a violent stabbing spree, Your Content has learned.

    Davide Giri, 30, a PhD candidate in computer science at Columbia University, was stabbed to death by a Bloods off-shoot gang member who attacked two other men during a Thursday night knifing spree.

    - Advertisement -

    Vincent Pinkney, 25, allegedly stabbed an Italian tourist, 27, 15 minutes later just outside Central Park.

    He was arrested after police found him threatening another man, 29, inside the park with a large knife.

    Police said Pinkney, who was out on parole, had 16 prior arrests dating back to 2012.

    The fatal stabbing took place just a block from where Bernard College student Tessa Majors was killed in 2019.

    - Advertisement -

    NYC murders have shot up by 42 per cent since 2019, and overall crime this year is up by more than 3 per cent,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.