FBI, Marshals and deputies hunt for parents of Ethan Crumbley as sheriff says Michigan prosecutor didn’t give them a head’s up about manslaughter charges for his school rampage that left four dead

The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley are being hunted by state and federal authorities after going on the run, just hours after a prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them and revealed stunning details about the murder weapon that was a Christmas gift for the 15-year-old, whom police say shot dead four students after penning a disturbing note saying ‘thoughts won’t stop, help me.’, Your Content has learned.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday.

Under Michigan law, involuntary manslaughter charge can be filed if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where death was likely.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun used in Tuesday’s mass shooting police say was carried out by his son, Ethan Crumbley, 15.

Jennifer took her son shooting the day after James purchased it. She posted a photo of the gun to social media: ‘Mom & son day testing out his new Xmas present’.

Ethan was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit killed four students and wounded seven others.

Gun expert said murder weapon a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 has been out of production for years and was likely purchased through a private seller,’according to WSAV.

