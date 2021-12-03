George Soros’ network of woke DA’s he has bankrolled in cities across the US How the Billionaire Democrat megadonor gave Chicago’s Kim Foxx $2M and Philly’s DA where murder has doubled got $1.7M

Billionaire Democrat donor George Soros has bankrolled District Attorneys in America’s most crime ravaged cities, where criminals are being allowed to walk out of jail on low cash bonds or aren’t even being charged, Your Content has learned.

Soros donated $2million to a PAC that supported the reelection campaign of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Cook County’s murder rate is the highest it has been since 1994.

He also donated to a PACs that prop up Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Soros is most known for donating to Democratic presidents Clinton and Obama.

The Hungarian billionaire spent $3m on seven local DA races in 2016.

In 2020, he pumped $28million into Democratic elections across the US ,’according to The New York Times.

