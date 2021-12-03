Grand Theft Auto NYC! Career criminal on parole for armed robbery steals empty school bus and smashes it into ‘countless’ cars one with a terrified victim inside while being chased by cops in Brooklyn

Four people are injured after a man when on a shocking rampage in a stolen school bus, ramming cars as he fled police in Brooklyn, Your Content has learned.
Anthony Reyes, 43, was arrested and charged in the incident on Thursday.
Police say he stole a school bus in East Flatbush and went on a rampage.
Shocking video shows the bus ramming some 20 cars in East New York.
Reyes was taken into custody in Brownsville and faces multiple charges,’according to The Hudson Valley Posts.
__
with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]