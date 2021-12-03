Handwritten instructions Elizabeth Holmes claims millionaire ex Sunny Balwani wrote her to become ‘the new Elizabeth’ including note saying ‘I will never meet with anyone for more than five minutes unless I have written down why’

Disgraced former Theranos chief executive Elizabeth Holmes currently on trial for fraud claims her ex boyfriend Sunny Balwani once gave her controlling handwritten instructions on how to become ‘the new Elizabeth’, Your Content has learned.

Elizabeth Holmes, 37, said during her fraud trial this week that her ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani wrote her instructions on how to be successful.

The bizarre directive instruct her to write for at least 30 minutes a day, and unlock ‘the secret sauce of success’.

In court earlier this week, Holmes sobbed as she accused Balwani of abusing her and forcing her into sex.

The directives he wrote her in cursive appear to offer instructions on reinventing herself, down to how she should treat her employees.

Holmes is accused of nine counts of wires fraud, and two of conspiracy, and could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

Balwani faces the same charges, and will be tried separately next year,’according to The Time.

