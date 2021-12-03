Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Handwritten instructions Elizabeth Holmes claims millionaire ex Sunny Balwani wrote her to become ‘the new Elizabeth’ including note saying ‘I will never meet with anyone for more than five minutes unless I have written down why’
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Disgraced former Theranos chief executive Elizabeth Holmes currently on trial for fraud claims her ex boyfriend Sunny Balwani once gave her controlling handwritten instructions on how to become ‘the new Elizabeth’, Your Content has learned.

    Elizabeth Holmes, 37, said during her fraud trial this week that her ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani wrote her instructions on how to be successful.

    - Advertisement -

    The bizarre directive instruct her to write for at least 30 minutes a day, and unlock ‘the secret sauce of success’.

    In court earlier this week, Holmes sobbed as she accused Balwani of abusing her and forcing her into sex.

    The directives he wrote her in cursive appear to offer instructions on reinventing herself, down to how she should treat her employees.

    Holmes is accused of nine counts of wires fraud, and two of conspiracy, and could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

    - Advertisement -

    Balwani faces the same charges, and will be tried separately next year,’according to The Time.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.