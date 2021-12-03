Horrific moment man is gunned down in Mexican supermarket parking lot while trying to fight off kidnappers

This is the shocking moment a man was gunned down at a supermarket garage in Mexico as he fought off two kidnappers, Your Content has learned.

Supermarket garage surveillance camera captured the murder of a man who fought off two kidnappers in Baja California, Mexico.

The incident unfolded in the city of Ensenada when two suspects aboard a pickup truck intercepted a vehicle and ambushed the victim.

The man whose name has not been released fought his captors and briefly got away from them before one of the gunmen shot him.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office has not announced any arrests,’according to California News Times.

