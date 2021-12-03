Jeffrey Epstein had photo on his desk of his underage goddaughter sitting on his lap while he ‘pulled her underwear and bit her bottom’,Ghislaine Maxwell trial hears

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein’s underage goddaughter sitting on his lap while he appears to be ‘pulling her underwear’ and biting her bottom has been allowed into evidence, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial heard Friday how schoolgirl outfits were found at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion when the FBI raided the property in 2019.

- Advertisement -

The agents found the ‘small’ costumes on the same floor as the massage room, the court heard Friday.

Judge Alison Nathan allowed into evidence a photo of Epstein’s underage goddaughter in her underwear.

The photo hung outside the bedroom he allegedly shared with Maxwell at the house in Palm Beach which was found in 2005 when the FBI raided the house.

The prosecution can also use a photo kept on his desk of the same girl where she is on Epstein’s lap and he appears to be ‘pulling her underwear’.

- Advertisement -

Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell said he worried that the image of the girl would make people think Epstein liked ‘prepubescent’ girls ,’according to The Telegraph.

__

with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]