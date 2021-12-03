LA cops arrest 14 suspects in connection with 11 smash and grab robberies but release ALL of them because of California’s ‘zero bail’ policy

Police in Los Angeles have announced 14 arrests in connection with 11 recent smash-and-grab robberies at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, but all the suspects have been released, Your Content has learned.

LAPD chief says 14 alleged robbers suspected of ransacking businesses between November 18 and 28 bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile.

Arrestees accused of stealing nearly $340,000 worth of goods from LA stores.

Chief Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for end of ‘zero bail’ policy for suspects who commit violent crimes.

Security experts agree organized crime networks are responsible for many of ‘smash-and-grab’ retail thefts, low-level crooks getting paid $500 to $1,000.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the coronavirus pandemic was ‘a root cause’ of the crimes,’according to FOX7.

