Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    LA cops arrest 14 suspects in connection with 11 smash and grab robberies but release ALL of them because of California’s ‘zero bail’ policy
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police in Los Angeles have announced 14 arrests in connection with 11 recent smash-and-grab robberies at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, but all the suspects have been released, Your Content has learned.

    LAPD chief says 14 alleged robbers suspected of ransacking businesses between November 18 and 28 bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile.

    - Advertisement -

    Arrestees accused of stealing nearly $340,000 worth of goods from LA stores.

    Chief Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for end of ‘zero bail’ policy for suspects who commit violent crimes.

    Security experts agree organized crime networks are responsible for many of ‘smash-and-grab’ retail thefts, low-level crooks getting paid $500 to $1,000.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the coronavirus pandemic was ‘a root cause’ of the crimes,’according to FOX7.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.