Friday, December 3, 2021
    LA residents say homelessness crisis is city’s biggest problem: 40% say vagrants make them feel unsafe, and a fifth are considering LEAVING the city to escape the spike in grime and crime
    Los Angeles residents say the city’s homelessness crisis is the biggest problem it currently faces, with many saying they feel unsafe as a result – and that they’re now considering moving, Your Content has learned.

    A poll surveying 906 Los Angeles County voters revealed that 94% of citizens view homelessness as a serious problem in their community.

    Four in 10 Los Angeles residents have cited the city’s homelessness problem as a main cause for feeling unsafe in their neighborhood.

    A majority of residents were disappointed with regional leadership, rising senses of disorder and routinely finding urine and feces in the streets.

    The poll-takers also expressed concern for the safety of their children, with one in five respondents saying they would move to escape the problem.

    There are at least 63,706 people experiencing homelessness in LA County.

    Earlier this week, reports surfaced that approximately 1,500 people suffering from homelessness in LA County died on the streets during the pandemic,’according to FOX11.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

