Friday, December 3, 2021
    Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen is questioned after plumber finds ‘bags and bags’ of cash and checks stashed in 500 envelopes in bathroom wall seven years after $600,000 in donations were stolen from the church
    By Your Content Staff
    Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen has been questioned by police after ‘bags and bags’ of cash and checks were found in about 500 envelopes in a bathroom wall at Lakewood Church in Texas, Your Content has learned.

    Joel Osteen was questioned by police after ‘bags and bags’ of cash and checks were found in a bathroom wall by a plumber working at Lakewood Church.

    A plumber named Justin, who was called to the church on November 10, removed some insulation and found about 500 envelopes of money.

    He was held at the church for seven hours as Houston police began investigating the situation.

    The discovery comes seven years after $600,000 worth of donations were stolen from the church, which is the biggest in the country,’according to NBC2.

