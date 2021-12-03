Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Military’s anti extremism probe finds US Army had highest number of racist incidents this year 33 while there were 30 in Navy, and 7 in the Marine Corps Air Force says 10 members took part in January 6 riot
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Pentagon’s anti-extremism watchdog has published its first report, revealing that the US Army had more incidents of alleged racist behavior than any other branch of the military, Your Content has learned.

    A Department of Defense Inspector General report has revealed incidents of racism and extremism in all branches of the U.S. Military.

    - Advertisement -

    Highest number of racist incidents was in the Army with 33 incidents reported.

    Marine Corps encountered 30 incidents while Navy had seven reported.

    Air Force reported 160 incidents, but didn’t explain which type of discriminations they involved.

    Its bosses did reveal 10 members were at the January 6th Capitol riot.

    - Advertisement -

    Until now there has never been an accurate was of recording such incidents.

    There also does not appear to a standard disciplinary procedure for those found to be participating in such acts,’according to USA Today.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.