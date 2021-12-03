Military’s anti extremism probe finds US Army had highest number of racist incidents this year 33 while there were 30 in Navy, and 7 in the Marine Corps Air Force says 10 members took part in January 6 riot

The Pentagon’s anti-extremism watchdog has published its first report, revealing that the US Army had more incidents of alleged racist behavior than any other branch of the military, Your Content has learned.

A Department of Defense Inspector General report has revealed incidents of racism and extremism in all branches of the U.S. Military.

Highest number of racist incidents was in the Army with 33 incidents reported.

Marine Corps encountered 30 incidents while Navy had seven reported.

Air Force reported 160 incidents, but didn’t explain which type of discriminations they involved.

Its bosses did reveal 10 members were at the January 6th Capitol riot.

Until now there has never been an accurate was of recording such incidents.

There also does not appear to a standard disciplinary procedure for those found to be participating in such acts,’according to USA Today.

