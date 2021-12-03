Friday, December 3, 2021
    Mom of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley praised Trump for his Second Amendment support in 2016 open letter Now both parents face gun charges in son’s rampage that killed four and injured seven
    By Your Content Staff
    The mother of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley wrote a rambling open letter to Donald Trump in 2016 praising his support for gun rights, and now both she and her husband are facing criminal charges in the shooting, Your Content has learned.

    Crumbley’s mother penned rambling open letter to Trump in November 2016.

    Jennifer Crumbley, 43, praised him for his support of the right to bear arms.

    Described her son’s struggles in schools, appearing to blame Common Core.

    Now she and her husband face potential gun charges over school massacre.

    Prosecutor says their actions in failing to secure gun go ‘far beyond negligence’

    Son Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in Tuesday’s shooting.

    Four students died in the shooting, and another seven people were wounded,’according to The New York Post.

