Friday, December 3, 2021
    NYC man, 74, wears a hearing aid in court as he’s charged with murdering and dismembering World War I veteran then burying his body in a Queens back yard 45 years ago
    A 74-year-old New York City man accused of murdering and dismembering a World War I veteran then burying his body parts in a backyard in Queens 45 years ago, Your Content has learned.

    Martin Motta, 74, appeared in court in New York City on Friday afternoon.

    He is charged with murdering and dismembering George Seitz in 1976.

    Seitz was an 81 year old WWI veteran who was on his way to the barbershop.

    He was attacked by Motta then chopped up and placed in a backyard.

    His remains were reported to police in 2019 by an anonymous tip who named Martin Motta as the killer.

    Motta was the owner of the barbershop where Seitz had planned to get his haircut.

    The elderly man had PTSD and carried all of his money on his person Motta stole it from him then killed him ,’according to The daily news The daily News.

