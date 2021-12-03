Parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, are charged with four counts of manslaughter Mom texted him saying ‘Ethan, don’t do it’ after school meeting HOURS before shooting and father bought gun WITH him on Black Friday

A prosecutor in Michigan on Friday filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of 15 year old school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School, after alleging that the parents ignored multiple warning signs and refused to take their son out of school just hours before the shooting, Your Content has learned.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Under Michigan law, involuntary manslaughter charge can be fired if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where death was likely.

James Crumbley is the owner of the handgun used in Tuesday’s mass shooting police say was carried out by his son, Ethan.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, charged as adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit killed four students and wounded seven others.

Gun expert said murder weapon a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 has been out of production for years and was likely purchased through a private seller ,’according to WRAL.

__

