Pope Francis takes in 12 refugees at the Vatican as he denounces ‘indifference’ of Western nations to plight of asylum seekers

Pope Francis denounced the ‘indifference’ the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with countries that have borne the brunt of receiving would-be refugees, Your Content has learned.

Pope Francis denounced the ‘indifference’ the West shows migrants seeking aid.

- Advertisement -

The Pope held an evening prayer service with migrants during a visit to Cyprus.

The Vatican confirmed at least 12 asylum-seekers will move from Cyprus to Italy,’according to The Miami Herald.

__

with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]