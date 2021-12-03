Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Pope Francis takes in 12 refugees at the Vatican as he denounces ‘indifference’ of Western nations to plight of asylum seekers
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Pope Francis denounced the ‘indifference’ the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with countries that have borne the brunt of receiving would-be refugees, Your Content has learned.

    Pope Francis denounced the ‘indifference’ the West shows migrants seeking aid.

    - Advertisement -

    The Pope held an evening prayer service with migrants during a visit to Cyprus.

    The Vatican confirmed at least 12 asylum-seekers will move from Cyprus to Italy,’according to The Miami Herald.

    __

    with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.