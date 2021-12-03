Quick thinking Idaho trooper dodges death as he jumps out of way of out of control pickup in six car crash

An Idaho state trooper had a razor close call with a barreling pickup truck that missed him by mere inches, Your Content has learned.

An Idaho State Police trooper narrowly avoided being hit by a pickup truck careening toward him on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The unidentified officer was helping motorist change his tire on I-84 in Ada County.

Cop had parked his police cruiser behind the stranded driver, turned on his hazard lights and donned a yellow vest.

The pair’s quick reflexes were put on display in the video: within seconds, they vaulted over the median to avoid the car.

The trooper fell backward over the concrete barrier, his feet flying into the air over his head.

- Advertisement -

He was released after being hospitalized for minor injuries.

The barreling pickup decimated the stranded driver’s car and started a six car pile up that is still under investigation ,’according to News Week.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]