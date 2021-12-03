Friday, December 3, 2021
    Quick thinking Idaho trooper dodges death as he jumps out of way of out of control pickup in six car crash
    By Your Content Staff
    An Idaho state trooper had a razor close call with a barreling pickup truck that missed him by mere inches, Your Content has learned.

    An Idaho State Police trooper narrowly avoided being hit by a pickup truck careening toward him on Wednesday.

    The unidentified officer was helping motorist change his tire on I-84 in Ada County.

    Cop had parked his police cruiser behind the stranded driver, turned on his hazard lights and donned a yellow vest.

    The pair’s quick reflexes were put on display in the video: within seconds, they vaulted over the median to avoid the car.

    The trooper fell backward over the concrete barrier, his feet flying into the air over his head.

    He was released after being hospitalized for minor injuries.

    The barreling pickup decimated the stranded driver’s car and started a six car pile up that is still under investigation ,’according to News Week.

