Ron DeSantis pitches plan to build his own ARMY Governor wants $3.5 million to create 200 strong Florida State Guard that is independent from the federal government

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to build a civilian military in the Sunshine State that would be controlled by him and not the federal government, Your Content has learned.

DeSantis pitched the unit which would be called the Florida State Guard as a way to give support to the Florida National Guard during emergencies .

He noted that the force, which he says would start at 200 volunteers, would give him ‘the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state’.

The Republican governor wants $3.5million to start up the force and train and equip the volunteers.

However, DeSantis courted controversy when he said one of the benefits of the guard would be that it was ‘not encumbered by the federal government’.

DeSantis, who faces re-election in 2022, was heavily criticized by Democratic rivals Annette Taddeo and Charlie Crist ,’according to The Hill.

