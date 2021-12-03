Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Ron DeSantis pitches plan to build his own ARMY Governor wants $3.5 million to create 200 strong Florida State Guard that is independent from the federal government
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to build a civilian military in the Sunshine State that would be controlled by him and not the federal government, Your Content has learned.

    DeSantis pitched the unit which would be called the Florida State Guard as a way to give support to the Florida National Guard during emergencies .

    - Advertisement -

    He noted that the force, which he says would start at 200 volunteers, would give him ‘the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state’.

    The Republican governor wants $3.5million to start up the force and train and equip the volunteers.

    However, DeSantis courted controversy when he said one of the benefits of the guard would be that it was ‘not encumbered by the federal government’.

    DeSantis, who faces re-election in 2022, was heavily criticized by Democratic rivals Annette Taddeo and Charlie Crist ,’according to The Hill.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.