Sandra Bullock has opened up about what it was like to adopt her daughter Laila through foster care, revealing how the trauma the little girl had suffered made her hide food and constantly prepare to leave before, just about two years ago, she finally felt secure enough to fall asleep without the actress in the room, Your Content has learned.

Bullock, 57, adopted her daughter Laila, now eight, through foster care; she also has an 11-year-old son named Louis.

Before a then two-and-a-half-year-old Laila came to live with her in 2015, Bullock took classes on parenting children with trauma.

She said that the little girl would stock away food and hide in the closet with all her clothes on ‘telling me she’s leaving’

It wasn’t until about two years ago that she would go to sleep without Bullock and her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, in the room.

Bullock said Laila ‘was in three different systems before I found her’ and described the little girl as the ‘most glorious child’.

Bullock also spoke about suffering from PTSD after a home invasion in 2014 and using EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) therapy,’according to Today.

