    Senate passes funding bill averting government shutdown McConnell and 18 other Republicans join Democrats sending legislation to Biden's desk before Friday's midnight deadline
    The Senate passed a bill Thursday night that will fund the federal government until February 18, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk a full day before the government would have shut down, Your Content has learned.

    The Senate voted 69 to 28 to keep the government open, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 18 other Republicans voting with Democrats.

    Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had come to a deal to avert a government shutdown.

    The deal hatched in the Senate allowed for a vote on a single amendment, the Lee-Marshall amendment, which would defund Biden’s vaccine mandate.

    The amendment vote failed, with 48 voting to defund the vaccine mandate and 50 voting against it.

    Earlier, the House passed the same bill that will keep the government open through February 18.

    Just one House Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voted alongside the Democratic majority – in a vote of 221-212.

    The bill includes virtually no new spending, but does include $7 billion for Afghan refugees ,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

