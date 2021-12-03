Friday, December 3, 2021
    Ted Cruz says he voted against funding the government because of ‘pissant’ Biden’s vaccine mandates that are ‘blatantly lawless’ and said Democrats are comfortable ‘being petty tyrants’
    Sen. Ted Cruz voted against keeping the government open Thursday night, going on a tirade earlier about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates to explain his objection, Your Content has learned.

    Sen. Ted Cruz voted against keeping the government open Thursday night, going on a tirade earlier about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

    ‘No pissant politician, whether a local mayor or a govenor or the president of the United States has the right to force you to make that decision,’ Cruz said.

    Cruz, who led the government shutdown effort in 2013, was among the Republicans who wanted to shut down the government over mandate funding.

    He told reporters that Biden’s mandates were ‘blatantly lawless’ and said Democrats were comfortable ‘being petty tyrants’.

    Cruz made his remarks to reporters, while the GOP’s ringleader of the shutdown effort, Sen. Mike Lee, spoke on the Senate floor before Thursday night’s votes,’according to The Dallas News.

