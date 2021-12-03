Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
    Terrified female driver, 19, desperately signals for help as her car is dragged down Chicago highway by oblivious truck driver after it got trapped when she changed lanes
    By Your Content Staff
    This is the astonishing moment a teenage driver desperately waved for help out of her window as a semi-truck dragged her car sideways along a Chicago highway, Your Content has learned.

    Laylisha Gardner, 19, was seen waving as her car was dragged beneath a truck.

    A fellow motorist recorded the dramatic scene on Tuesday on the Interstate 294.

    Eventually the truck driver managed to stop, and no injures have been reported,’according to KFOR.

