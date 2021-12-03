Tesla launches a Cyberquad for KIDS! Tiny four wheeled ATV inspired by Cybertruck goes on sale for $1,900 and has top speed of 10mph and a range of 15miles

Tesla launched a $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday a four-wheel ATV inspired by the company’s iconic Cybertruck, Your Content has learned.

The Cyberquad is a four wheeled ATV with a 150-pound weight capacity.

It can top speeds of 10mph and has 15 miles of range on a single charge.

The all-electric vehicle is only available in the US and is set to start shipping in the next two to four weeks,’according to USA Today.

