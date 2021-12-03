Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Tesla launches a Cyberquad for KIDS! Tiny four wheeled ATV inspired by Cybertruck goes on sale for $1,900 and has top speed of 10mph and a range of 15miles
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tesla launched a $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday a four-wheel ATV inspired by the company’s iconic Cybertruck, Your Content has learned.

    Tesla launched its Cyberquad for Kids on Thursday for $1,900 that pulls inspiration from the firm’s iconic Cybertruck.

    - Advertisement -

    The Cyberquad is a four wheeled ATV with a 150-pound weight capacity.

    It can top speeds of 10mph and has 15 miles of range on a single charge.

    The all-electric vehicle is only available in the US and is set to start shipping in the next two to four weeks,’according to USA Today.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.