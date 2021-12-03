Texas man is charged $4,000 for a Covid test at a Tulsa hospital as a growing number of Americans say they have received large bills after getting ‘free’ tests

While COVID-19 testing is supposed to be free for Americans, many are reporting receiving large bills for hundreds if not thousands – of dollars from health providers, Your Content has learned.

Some Americans are being billed hundreds – and sometimes thousands – of dollars for Covid tests that are supposed to be free.

Jaden Janak, a Texas man, received a Covid test at a Oklahoma hospital and was billed over $4,000.

A South Carolina couple owes a hospital more than $500 after they received Covid tests, and the hospital alleges they received emergency treatment as well.

One expert blames America’s confusing, and often expensive, health care system for these types of situations,’according to CBS News.

