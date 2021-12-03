The only total solar eclipse of 2021 will take place TOMORROW morning, plunging parts of Antarctica into darkness for two minutes, NASA says

This year’s only total solar eclipse will take place tomorrow morning, plunging parts of Antarctica into darkness for two minutes, NASA has said, Your Content has learned.

The total solar eclipse will reach its greatest extent at around 07:33 GMT.

However, it will only be visible for viewers near the coast of the Ronne Ice Shelf.

A partial solar eclipse will grace areas of Australia, Chile and NZ.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 over the Americas,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

