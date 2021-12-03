Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    The only total solar eclipse of 2021 will take place TOMORROW morning, plunging parts of Antarctica into darkness for two minutes, NASA says
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    This year’s only total solar eclipse will take place tomorrow morning, plunging parts of Antarctica into darkness for two minutes, NASA has said, Your Content has learned.

    The total solar eclipse will reach its greatest extent at around 07:33 GMT.

    - Advertisement -

    However, it will only be visible for viewers near the coast of the Ronne Ice Shelf.

    A partial solar eclipse will grace areas of Australia, Chile and NZ.

    The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024 over the Americas,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.