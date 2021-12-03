Friday, December 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021
More

    Trump lawyer John Eastman will plead the Fifth because his testimony could be used to ‘mount a criminal investigation against him,’ his attorney tells January 6 committee probing the Capitol riot
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The attorney representing lawyer John Eastman, who advised President Donald Trump during his election overturn effort, has told the Jan. 6th committee his client is asserting his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, Your Content has learned.

    Eastman ‘asserts his Fifth Amendment right not to be a witness against himself,’ his lawyer wrote.

    - Advertisement -

    The Jan. 6th Committee subpoenaed him for documents and testimony.

    He has a ‘reasonable fear that any statements he makes will be used in an attempt to mount a criminal investigation against him’.

    DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is expected to invoke the Fifth on Saturday to the panel.

    Eastman ’emphatically denies committing any illegal acts’,’according to The Guardian.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.