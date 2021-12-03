Friday, December 3, 2021
    Who knew? Emails reveal the unlikely close friendship between Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson: President’s son wrote Georgetown recommendation for TV star’s son and got him to intervene in FoxNews’ story about him using cheating website
    Hunter Biden was close friends with Tucker Carlson, wrote a recommendation for his son’s Georgetown application, and even got Carlson to intervene in a Fox News story about him on Hunter’s behalf, Your Content has learned.

    Emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show Tucker Carlson and the president’s son were once close friends.

    The Fox News host failed to disclose that fact throughout his extensive coverage of the scandals surrounding Hunter’s business and personal transgressions.

    In emails Hunter professed his ‘love’ for Carlson and his family, called him ‘buddy’ and told him ‘you’re a friend’.

    One exchange revealed Carlson even intervened on a 2015 Fox News story about Hunter’s use of extramarital affairs website Ashley Madison, on Hunter’s behalf.

    ‘This whole thing is disgusting and awful and it breaks my heart that you all have to go through it. I’m really sorry,’ Carlson wrote.

    Another email from 2014 the news anchor thanked Hunter for writing a recommendation letter for his son’s Georgetown University application,’according to News Week.

