Woke Milwaukee DA blames his junior prosecutor and computer error for low bail blunder that saw ‘Waukesha parade killer freed on $1,000 bond to kill six with car’

A woke DA whose office freed the man accused of carrying out the Waukesha parade massacre has blamed a rookie prosecutor and a computer error for the suspect being freed on low bail after a prior alleged hit and run, Your Content has learned.

District Attorney John Chisholm blamed an overworked rookie prosecutor for making a ‘human error’ that resulted in low bail for the Waukesha parade suspect.

The prosecutor, who Chisholm did not name but has been identified as Michelle Grasso, set Darrell Brooks’ bail in a November hit-and-run at $1,000.

Chisholm said Thursday that Grasso had looked at the criminal’s most recently posted bail of $500 and doubled it.

The DA also noted that Grasso did not have access to the defendant’s pretrial risk assessment that looks at several factors when she set his bail.

He blamed a computer error for the oversight which resulted in a horrific bloodbath.

‘I want to make it clear that there are explanations for what happened. There are no excuses,’ Chisholm said during the presser.

Brooks, 39, faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the Waukesha parade incident; No possible motive has been given.

The Waukesha County District Attorney has said additional charges are likely,’according to The New York Post.

__

