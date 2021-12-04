Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Aeronautical science sophomore, 18, armed with a knife assaults students at Florida Institute of Technology dorm building before being shot dead by cops after lunging at them
    A man was shot and killed by police after wielding a knife at students Friday on the Florida Institute of Technology campus in Melbourne, Your Content has learned.

    Alhaji Sow, 18, assaulted students at Florida Institute of Technology between 10 and 11pm Friday with an edged knife, authorities said.

    The sophomore student, who studied aeronautical science at the school, was shot by police after reportedly lunging at officers when confronted.

    The Melbourne Police Department and the Florida Tech Security Team responded to the incident.

    Students were placed on a ‘shelter in place’ order from 12 to 3am.

    Some students are criticizing the school for failing to notify them in a timely manner, with the first Facebook alert going out over an hour after police arrived.

    The Melbourne Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

    The motive for the attack is unknown at this moment,’according to The daily Advent.

