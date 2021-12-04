Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Andrew Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa used MTA official to secretly record sex harassment accuser, AG report reveals
    Disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa used an MTA official to secretly record his sexual harassment accuser, a report published by the state Attorney General has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    Ex NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide used MTA official Abbey Collins to secretly record his sexual harassment accuser in an effort to discredit her.

    A transcript of the call was published on November 29 in the second of three volumes in NY Attorney General Letitia James’ damning 168-page report.

    Collins reportedly later admitted to investigators that she regretted spying on a former colleague, but accuser Lindsay Boylan claimed it wasn’t the first time.

    The report, published on August 3, 2021, details Cuomo’s abusive behavior with the 11 women who made sexual assault allegations against the former governor.

    On Thursday the US Department of Justice began looking into the sexual harassments claims put forth by 11 women against the former governor.

    Cuomo has been charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching for allegedly groping the breast of Brittany Commisso, a former aide,’according to The New York Post.

