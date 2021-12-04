Anti lockdown protestors hit the streets in York, Austria and the Netherlands as Europe faces up to new Covid strain

Thousands of anti-lockdown protestors have descended on the streets of York, Austria and the Netherlands as Europe faces up to a new Covid strain, Your Content has learned.
No one has died of the new super mutant Omicron Covid variant despite it being spotted in 38 countries.
World leaders have been taking a cautious approach and implemented extra measures including fines.
In Austria thousands of people gathered in Vienna to match against a strict coronavirus lockdown.
Hundreds gathered in York, UK, for a so called ‘freedom protest’ outside the city’s Minster.
Another demonstration was held in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to criticise restrictions,’according to Daily Advent.
